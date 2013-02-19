(Adds details)
LONDON Feb 19 Credit Agricole has
resigned from the London Metal Exchange (LME) - the world's
largest metals market place - with immediate effect, the
exchange said on Tuesday.
The move follows the bank's announcement in December 2011
that it would stop trading commodities and would also slash its
financing of the multi-billion-dollar market, in sweeping
commodity cuts among European banks strained by the euro zone
crisis.
The LME said Credit Agricole, France's No.3 bank, had
resigned as a Category 2 member of the exchange. Category 2
members are entitled to trade on the electronic LMESelect and
the telephone market, but not in the open outcry ring.
Earlier this month, the bank announced 3.8 billion euros
($5.2 billion) in charges as banks continued to struggle to move
on from ill-timed deals before the 2008 financial crisis.
Those charges came less than three months after Credit
Agricole unveiled 3.6 billion euros of writedowns with its
third-quarter results which will plunge it to the largest annual
loss since it went public in 2001.
Volatile commodity prices, dimmer growth prospects and
tougher regulation are also forcing some firms to question the
outlook for the decade-long boom in trading raw materials.
