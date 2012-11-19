(Corrects to surcharges, not prices, in lead paragraph)
By Maytaal Angel and Susan Thomas
LONDON, Nov 19 Frustrated buyers of aluminium
and other industrial metals prompted the European Commission's
current enquiry into record high surcharges and access problems
linked to warehouse backlogs, according to industry sources.
The Commission's Enterprise and Industry department is
looking at access and cost problems in aluminium and zinc in
Europe "before deciding whether action is necessary", it said
last week.
"Despite the high levels of stocks, the volume of metal
available to consumers remains tight, resulting in high metal
price premiums," spokesman Carlo Corazza explained in an email.
Four sources told Reuters the action was prompted by
complaints from industrial consumers and industry bodies that
represent them. The mandate of the European Commission obliges
it to follow up on such complaints.
Premiums for aluminium, paid above the London Metal Exchange
(LME) base price to secure physical metal delivery, are at
record high levels, hurting industrial buyers who cannot pass
these costs onto their clients.
"We've raised the issue of structured market shortage in the
EU with the European Commission, but we've raised it on a
broader brush than some of our colleagues," said Malcolm McHale,
president of the Federation of Aluminium Consumers in Europe
(FACE), whose members include producers as well as fabricators.
"You can't ignore the fact that producers choose to supply
metal to warehouses or to investors for financing deals, and
that this keeps the market short of metal. But now somebody has
told the Commission the problem is also related to LME warehouse
load-out rates, so they're enquiring about that also."
The LME, the world's biggest metals marketplace, allows
warehouse owners including banks and trade houses with big
market positions to release only a fraction of their stocks per
day.
Critics say these rules cause long queues for metal and an
artificial tightness in supply that pushes up premiums.
The LME says the backlogs are caused by investors who use
metal as collateral for financing deals that concentrate
supplies in locations where rent is cheap.
The deals also tie up stocks for years, creating a shortage
and pushing up premiums.
LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott told a news conference on
Friday the Commission had not approached the LME with any
questions, but added "the door is open".
Asked for comment on Monday, an LME spokeswoman pointed to
Abbott's response.
REMEDIES
"This entire situation needs to be investigated before it
gets any worse. You need to know what the facts are to know
whether your remedies are legal, regulatory or legislative,"
said antitrust lawyer Robert Bernstein of Vandenberg & Feliu in
New York.
The current enquiry by the Commission's Enterprise and
Industry department cannot result in legal remedies.
It can, however, pass on recommendations to national
authorities who might consider regulatory or legislative
changes.
"They cannot oblige or force change, they don't have powers
to change anything quickly," said an antitrust lawyer based in
Brussels, who declined to be named.
"They could look at longer-term regulation, but they need
some kind of legislative instrument that is then adopted by the
member states and implemented into international law."
A bigger worry for producers and for LME warehouse owners
such as banks and trading houses - who profit from metals
backlogs - is the possibility that the enquiry is passed on to
the European Commission's Competition directorate.
The directorate looks at cartels, price-fixing,
market-sharing and monopoly behaviour. It has investigative
powers, and can impose fines of as much as 10 percent of global
revenues on companies found in breach of EU competition law.
"I'd expect the competition authorities to be looking at
this as the subject has been raised with them," s aid McHale of
FACE.
"When someone says the market is being kept short, and big
finance houses who are LME members are managing massive
inventories of metal in warehouses and outside warehouses, where
else would you go but the competition authorities," he added.
Yet one industry source, who spoke to the Commission about
high premiums and access problems but who declined to be
identified, said he did not expect Enterprise and Industry's
enquiry to result in an official investigation.
(Editing by Jason Neely)