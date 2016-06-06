LONDON, June 6 A former chief executive of the
London Metal Exchange is holding talks with trading houses and
brokers about launching a new London-based metals trading
platform in a challenge to the LME amid discontent over rising
fees.
They hope to do a feasibility study within a few weeks that
would assess the practicalities and costs of an alternative base
metals trading platform, Martin Abbott told Reuters on Monday.
"There are a number of different options which are
mentioned, some people talk about an OTC (over the counter)
platform, others talk about a (full-blown) exchange and it's
really very early days," he said.
The LME, the world's biggest and oldest metals market place,
which has traditionally been a first port of call for metal
consumers and producers, has suffered from falling trading
volumes, struggling new contracts and controversy over backlogs
at warehouses.
The LME is also being challenged by the CME Group
and the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which have expanded their
range of metals futures contracts and storage networks.
Abbott resigned as CEO of the LME at the end of 2013, a year
after Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd bought the
139-year old LME for $2.2 billion. He is currently an
independent non-executive director of Mitsui & Co. Commodity
Risk Management, which is part of Japanese trading house Mitsui
& Co.
Abbott said talks among brokers had started several months
ago. "There is a sense maybe the traditional trade business
takes the back seat in the way the exchanges are planning their
futures," he said, referring to the discontent among users over
fees and other issues.
The LME declined to comment.
"Traders are very willing to listen as they feel they have
been abused by the system," said Malcolm Freeman, a director at
UK broker Kingdom Futures, which uses the LME. He declined to
say whether he was involved in the project.
Attempts to challenge the LME's supremacy in the metals
business were also seen at the turn of the century, when
electronic trading contracts started.
In 2000, London-based metals and energy broker Spectron
Futures Ltd launched an online platform to trade LME base metals
options, which preceded the exchange's own electronic system
Select by one year.
Spectron, not a member of the LME itself, initially had the
support of around seven LME ring dealing members. It steadily
grew, but lost momentum within a few years because it had
limited access and was unavailable to data vendors, market
participants said.
"If you are trying to offer a different platform by trading
someone else's product, you are probably not going to get very
far but if you offer a completely new platform with your own
contracts, then you may have a lot more chances," Freeman said.
(Reporting by Clara Denina. Additional reporting by Eric
Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)