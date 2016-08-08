(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON Aug 8 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has just unveiled a package of measures designed to "strengthen its role as the global liquidity centre for metals trading".

There are several components, including reducing charges for position transfers and lowering initial margin rates.

The real headline grabber, though, is a cut in the fees charged for what the exchange terms "short-dated carries", which means anything between the next business day and 15 calendar days forward.

This marks a reversal of the fee hikes instituted at the start of 2015, the expiry date of a previous "no-change" honeymoon period promised by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) when it bought the venerable London institution in 2012.

Some sort of concession on these trading costs has been widely expected for some time.

LME volumes have been falling, in stark contrast to those on its transatlantic rival CME. Broker discontent has been rising to the point that some are looking at establishing a new metals trading platform under the stewardship of previous LME chief executive Martin Abbott. nL8N18Z33Q

It would be tempting to view such tensions as a clash of the old and the new, traditionalist members resisting the urge of HKEx to monetise its massive $2.2 billion outlay on the LME.

But this tug-of-war on trading fees cuts to the very heart and soul of the London market as a global setter of base metals prices. Because the cost of doing business on the exchange is causing a seepage of liquidity from the industrial user-base that has formed the historical backbone of the LME's price discovery credibility.

The question is, though, has the LME left it too late to try and reverse this trend?

THE PROBLEM WITH "TOM"

The whole issue of how much short-dated carries cost on the LME and why it matters can be distilled down to one specific trade, "tom-next", collective short-hand for "tomorrow-next".

Even within the LME's unique prompt date structure, "tom-next" is something of a curiosity.

A trade borrowed from the currency markets, it effectively allows positions to be rolled from day to day without having to be cashed out.

Industrial users, whether producers, manufacturers or traders, love it for the flexibility it affords in managing inventories.

And they used to love it even more because it was a very low-cost trade, or even a free trade if a friendly broker was prepared to absorb the cost, as many traditionally did.

That changed with those January 2015 fee hikes and the resulting impact has been increasingly clear to see on exchange volumes.

Aluminium, for example, is the LME's most liquid contract. Volumes were down by 8.9 percent in the first half of this year, a performance that masks a much sharper 30.5-percent contraction in "tom-next" trading.

As industrial players reduce their foot-print on "tom-next" and other short-dated spreads, money men are increasing theirs, but mostly on the LME's more vanilla forward prompt dates and mostly via the exchange's electronic trading platform.

These contrasting trends explain the concern, both among LME brokers and the exchange itself, that the London market risks losing its industrial credentials.

After all, if the London market forfeits both its industrial users and its weird and wonderful date structure, it forfeits its competitive advantage over rival, more conventional futures exchanges such as CME or, further down the road, a Chinese market such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

TOO LATE? TOO LITTLE?

It's probably fair to say that the LME's concession on short-dated spread fees hasn't been greeted with the jubilation exchange officials might have hoped for.

That's partly down to the timing and size of these fee cuts. It's been 20 months since they were increased and that's 20 months of collective complaint by both brokers and clients, many of whom have simply voted with their feet.

Moreover, while the LME can boast it is reducing the fees by 44 percent for exchange members, costs are still a far cry from the minimal levels that made "tom-next" the most liquid spread in the LME's labyrinthine spread structure.

It's far from certain the exchange has moved fast or far enough to reverse the steady drift of industrial hedgers away from the market.

But that's also because fees are only part of the broader problem of industrial participation on the LME anyway.

Another unique characteristic of the LME is the fact that it is a credit-driven forwards market, customers negotiating credit lines with their brokers and obviating the need for cash margining.

Credit, however, has become a far scarcer resource than it once was, particularly for the sort of smaller industrial player that has formed the historical bedrock of the exchange's user base.

The costs associated with regulation, meanwhile, have also risen with some brokers now preferring to deal with their clients on an over-the-counter basis rather than jump through the hoops of segregated accounts.

Fee hikes, credit contraction and regulatory costs have combined to make LME trading a more expensive and more difficult forum for "Main Street" players.

And they have accordingly evolved their trading practices, most particularly in the form of netting off positions before transacting on the LME and opting for cash-funded accounts rather than credit lines.

And in some cases, just not using the exchange at all.

COMPETITION

None of which is to say that the LME is facing some sort of cataclysmic collapse.

It still benefits from its historical position as price discovery forum for the global base metals industry, a preeminence that is not going to disappear overnight.

But the threats are multiplying.

Both CME and ShFE have been enjoying strong volume growth over the last couple of years and while it would be easy, as LME officials have at times done in the past, to dismiss both as merely forums for speculation rather than hedging, that may be starting to change.

Emboldened by its foray into the world of physical aluminium premium trading, CME has just launched a North American aluminium alloy contract, a niche product that appears directly targeted at the sort of smaller manufacturer that would have once used the LME for its risk management tools.

And while there is no doubt that ShFE volumes are inflated by a day-trading investment crowd, its relatively new nickel contract, launched last year, appears to be gaining industrial traction in the form of physical arbitrage between the Chinese and international markets.

The global base metals space has been transformed from a unipolar world centred on London to a multipolar one in which regulation and costs mark the competitive battleground.

The LME has just shown that it understands this evolution but the jury is out on whether it has done enough to tilt the playing field back in its favour.

