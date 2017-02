LONDON Feb 23 The London Metal Exchange said on Thursday it would delay a new trading fee, which it previously announced as a way to boost revenues, until July 2.

It also said the new fee would be denominated in dollars, equating to 79 U.S. cents per lot, and that the fee would not apply to short-dated carries, which will remain unchanged.

It said the impact of the fee would be kept under review. (Reporting by Susan Thomas, editing by Jane Baird)