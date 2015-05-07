* LME to keep fees under review, as other exchanges do

* LME committed to looking at new ferrous contracts

* Bourse open to other premium contacts, demand dependent

By Melanie Burton and Eric Onstad

MELBOURNE/LONDON, May 7 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has no plans to hike trading fees in 2016 as much as it did this year, when it sought to come into line with other global exchanges, an executive said on Thursday.

The LME raised transaction fees by over 30 percent this year, as its owner Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing sought to offset the costs of buying the world's biggest industrial metals market.

Some LME members objected to the increase.

"The recent fee increases were about 'recalibrating' the LME's fee structure and bringing us into line with similarly commercialised exchanges," head of business development Matt Chamberlain told Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.

"We wouldn't expect to see another recalibration of the same nature. Clearly all exchanges keep their fees under review and we will do the same. But the answer is 'no', the market shouldn't expect another change of this nature next year."

Member complaints pushed the LME to trim its proposed average increase in transaction fees in December. Before the LME's sale in December 2012, it was owned by the banks and brokers that used it, so trading fees were kept very low for members.

Chamberlain also said the exchange, which plans to launch new rebar and scrap steel contracts in October, remains committed to looking at new ferrous contracts, to broaden its offerings beyond the long steel products chain.

Major aluminium producer U.C. Rusal criticised the LME last month, saying its proposed aluminium premiums contract for launch in October would come too late.

Aluminium premiums, surcharges customers pay for immediate delivery of metal, have slumped from record highs hit late last year.

Chamberlain linked delays in launching the contract to Rusal's own legal actions against the LME.

"We were surprised to see comments from Rusal criticising our supposed lack of progress, given that it was Rusal's failed legal action which delayed many of our steps," he said.

Last October, the LME won its appeal against a court ruling initiated by Rusal that had halted an overhaul of its global warehousing network.

Chamberlain noted that warehouse queues, which were a major driver of soaring premiums, have diminished since the LME set down new polices this year.

"Even in the absence of queues, there will always be a non-queue based element of premiums, which market participants will be able to hedge through our premium contracts."

He said the LME was open to launching premium contracts for other metals, dependent on demand.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)