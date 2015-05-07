* LME to keep fees under review, as other exchanges do
* LME committed to looking at new ferrous contracts
* Bourse open to other premium contacts, demand dependent
By Melanie Burton and Eric Onstad
MELBOURNE/LONDON, May 7 The London Metal
Exchange (LME) has no plans to hike trading fees in 2016 as much
as it did this year, when it sought to come into line with other
global exchanges, an executive said on Thursday.
The LME raised transaction fees by over 30 percent this
year, as its owner Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
sought to offset the costs of buying the world's biggest
industrial metals market.
Some LME members objected to the increase.
"The recent fee increases were about 'recalibrating' the
LME's fee structure and bringing us into line with similarly
commercialised exchanges," head of business development Matt
Chamberlain told Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.
"We wouldn't expect to see another recalibration of the same
nature. Clearly all exchanges keep their fees under review and
we will do the same. But the answer is 'no', the market
shouldn't expect another change of this nature next year."
Member complaints pushed the LME to trim its proposed
average increase in transaction fees in December. Before the
LME's sale in December 2012, it was owned by the banks and
brokers that used it, so trading fees were kept very low for
members.
Chamberlain also said the exchange, which plans to launch
new rebar and scrap steel contracts in October, remains
committed to looking at new ferrous contracts, to broaden its
offerings beyond the long steel products chain.
Major aluminium producer U.C. Rusal criticised the
LME last month, saying its proposed aluminium premiums contract
for launch in October would come too late.
Aluminium premiums, surcharges customers pay for immediate
delivery of metal, have slumped from record highs hit late last
year.
Chamberlain linked delays in launching the contract to
Rusal's own legal actions against the LME.
"We were surprised to see comments from Rusal criticising
our supposed lack of progress, given that it was Rusal's failed
legal action which delayed many of our steps," he said.
Last October, the LME won its appeal against a court ruling
initiated by Rusal that had halted an overhaul of its global
warehousing network.
Chamberlain noted that warehouse queues, which were a major
driver of soaring premiums, have diminished since the LME set
down new polices this year.
"Even in the absence of queues, there will always be a
non-queue based element of premiums, which market participants
will be able to hedge through our premium contracts."
He said the LME was open to launching premium contracts for
other metals, dependent on demand.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)