PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 15 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will not cut trading and clearing fees next year, it said on Thursday, despite criticism that high fees were driving business away from the exchange.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, made one concession, however, saying it would waive a usage licence fee for physical market participants.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. . (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
