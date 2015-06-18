(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON, June 18 The London Metal Exchange (LME) is looking to adjust its membership rules to attract more players to the weird and wonderful world of industrial metals trading.

Access to the exchange's Select electronic dealing system, currently restricted to the top two tiers of members, will be expanded to category 3 and category 4 members.

Membership criteria will be made more "flexible", specifically dropping a requirement that all applicants must be pre-authorised by the UK regulator.

The aim, according to LME chief executive Garry Jones, is to "maximise liquidity and participation" on the exchange.

All of which sounds eminently sensible until you consider who exactly is likely to benefit from the proposed changes.

Traditional metal producers and manufacturers, the bedrock of the LME's global franchise, are not the likely target.

Rather, overseas liquidity hubs such as the Chicago "prop shops", proprietary trading desks, are "a good example" of where the LME is looking for its liquidity boost, according to Matthew Chamberlain, head of business development at the exchange.

More money men rather than metal men, in other words.

An evolution that is likely to estrange further industrial users such as U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa, which has led calls for the LME to publish more information about the influence of speculative money flows on price formation.

A partial light has been thrown on the money men's activities by the LME's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR), launched last July as a first response to calls for more transparency.

Emphasis on the word "partial" in that sentence because the COTR hides as much as it reveals, but there is nevertheless useful information to be extracted.

THROUGH A GLASS DARKLY

The COTR, it is fair to say, has received a decidedly mixed reaction from the LME "Street".

Some analysts have been tracking it closely for clues about shifts in investment flows. Others ignore it, arguing it is too flawed to be of any use.

Things have not been helped by periodic distortions in the data arising from reclassifications of players between categories.

There were some particularly extreme examples of this back in February.

But even the most recent set of weekly reports caused a few raised eye-brows as to what exactly was happening on June 8-9, when there were large offsetting movements between long and shorts across several categories.

A more fundamental flaw remains the information black hole that is the broker-dealer-index-trader (BDIT) category, which accounts from anything from around 40 percent of open interest (aluminium) to over 80 percent (alloy).

Even leaving aside the anomalous inclusion of an obvious money flow such as index trading in this category, the nature of the LME, whereby over-the-counter liquidity is netted off and channelled into market positions, means that the BDIT category becomes something of a catch-all blanket.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, those analysts who do track the COTR tend to focus on the two "cleaner" categories that are managed money and producer-merchant-processor-user (PMPU).

Even here, though, there are decidedly mixed views as to the explanatory power of the COTR in terms of tracking the money men.

But a couple of key facts stand out.

MORE THAN YOU THINK

The first is that there are a lot more active money men in the market than you might think.

Take tin for example.

It is the least liquid of the LME's core base metals contracts and one, you might think, that money managers would therefore shun in favour of the likes of copper or aluminium.

But as of June 12 the LME's COTR showed 85 entities holding tin positions in the managed money category. That's about 80 more than I for one would have previously guessed.

It's almost as many as the 106 entities listed in the PMPU industrial user category.

Tin's not even the most extreme case.

On the same day there were more managed money entities than industrial players in both the lead and nickel contracts, 185 to 169 in the case of the former, 275 to 228 in the case of the latter.

That's not to say that money managers' collective positioning is larger than that of industrial users.

Although it's a pretty close thing.

Managed money long positioning on nickel, for example, accounted for almost 25 percent of open interest on June 12, slightly more than industrial players with 24 percent.

The ratio is inverted on the short side with industrial players accounting for almost 27 percent relative to money managers' 20 percent. The same long-short skew exists across all the main LME contracts and probably reflects the natural positioning bias that derives from producer short hedging.

******************************************************* Graphic on tin and money manager positioning: link.reuters.com/buf94w Graphic on LME money manager positioning (rebased): link.reuters.com/cuf94w *******************************************************

LONGER THAN YOU THINK

Not necessarily welcome news for industrial users such as Alcoa, but better news for analysts who are trying to track the money men.

Well. In theory at least.

Because there's another interesting take-away from almost one year's worth of positioning data from the LME.

Funds, it appears, hardly ever turn net short.

Tin sank to a six-year low of $13,600 per tonne back in April and after a half-hearted bounce it is currently trading around $14,930.

Yet money manager net positioning has never been anything other than long. As of the last Friday the money men were still net long of tin to the tune of 1,284 lots, equivalent to 5.5 percent of open interest.

And the same holds true across the entire LME spectrum, even though the LME index of major contracts is itself languishing at its lowest level since 2009.

In fact in only one metal, lead, have money managers turned net short since the LME first started publishing data and then only marginally and for a three-month period running from December 2014 through early March 2015.

All of which seems rather puzzling, given a perception that money managers would include a high proportion of trend-following "black box" funds, as likely to trade from the short as the long side.

So what's going on?

There are two obvious inferences.

The first is that scattered among the many managed money entities are several "long-only" funds, whose positioning scale is such that they create a natural bias to the broader positioning data.

The second goes back to that problematic BDIT category and the suspicion that some of the really heavyweight fund players either do not conform easily to a simple "managed money" classification or are channelling orders into the market in a way that gets absorbed by brokers' positioning.

There seems little doubt that the LME's "managed money" category is showing only a subset of the money men active in the market.

Which is why part of the analyst community has dismissed the COTR as too confusing to be of any real use.

The other part, though, is going to stick with it on the basis that even a small chink of light is better than the previous darkness.

Whether it will become a smaller or larger illumination as the LME opens up its electronic platform to more money men remains to be seen.

