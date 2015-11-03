LONDON Nov 3 The total net long position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange rose to 21,960 lots on Oct 30 from 14,852 the previous Friday, the exchange's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday. LME-CA-MNET

Money managers' net long position fell to 43,197 lots from 80,886. One lot for both copper and aluminium is 25 tonnes. LME-AH-MNET (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by David Goodman)