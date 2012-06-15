HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday it agreed to buy the London Metal Exchange (LME) in a deal valuing the 135-year old commodities exchange operator at 1.4 billion pounds ($2.18 billion).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, as the exchange is known, was pitted against U.S. InterContinental Exchange and other exchanges in the competitive auction.

($1 = 0.6434 British pounds) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ian Geoghegan)