NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday it agreed to buy the London Metal Exchange (LME) in a deal valuing the 135-year old commodities exchange operator at 1.4 billion pounds ($2.18 billion).
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, as the exchange is known, was pitted against U.S. InterContinental Exchange and other exchanges in the competitive auction.
($1 = 0.6434 British pounds) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ian Geoghegan)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.