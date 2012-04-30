HONG KONG, April 30 The operator of Hong Kong
stock exchange on Monday confirmed its interest in the auction
process for London Metal Exchange (LME), which is estimated to
be worth between 500 million and 1.5 billion pounds ($783
million-$2.4 billion).
LME said late last year that it was considering strategic
options that could include sale of the world's premier exchange
for industrial metals.
"The board confirms HKEx continues to participate in that
process and understands it is one of a number of interested
parties studying this opportunity," Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKEx) said in a statement on Monday.
Reuters reported earlier this month that HKEx was in talks
with banks for a loan to help finance its planned purchase of
LME.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)