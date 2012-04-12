HONG KONG, April 12 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd is in talks with banks for a loan to help
it finance an offer for the London Metal Exchange, sources told
Reuters, a sign that the world's most valuable bourse is
aggressively pushing ahead with its bid.
According to a source with direct knowledge of the matter,
the holding company for the Hong Kong stock exchange, known as
HKEx, is seeking to raise up to $3 billion in its first-ever
acquisition loan to back its bid for the 135-year old
commodities exchange.
A second source confirmed the loan discussions, but could
not verify the amount. Both declined to be identified because
the talks are not public.
HKEx sat on the sidelines when the exchange consolidation
wave hit major financial capitals more than a year ago. Its
place on the LME auction's short list, together with its loan
pursuit, shows that this time the HKEx is ready to pounce.
HKEx declined to comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas; Editing by
Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)