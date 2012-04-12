* HKEx may seek up to $3 bln in bank loan - source
* LME has set May 7 deadline for second round bids
* HKEx seeking first acquisition financing
By Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, April 12 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd is in talks with banks for a loan to help
it finance an offer for the London Metal Exchange, sources told
Reuters, a sign that the world's most valuable bourse is
aggressively pushing ahead with its bid.
According to a source with direct knowledge of the matter,
the holding company for the Hong Kong stock exchange, known as
HKEx, is seeking to raise up to $3 billion in its first-ever
acquisition loan to back its bid for the 135-year old
commodities exchange.
A second source confirmed the loan discussions, but could
not verify the amount. Both declined to be identified because
the talks are not public.
HKEx sat on the sidelines when the exchange consolidation
wave hit major financial capitals more than a year ago. Its
place on the LME auction's short list, together with its loan
pursuit, shows that this time the HKEx is ready to pounce.
HKEx declined to comment.
In addition to HKEx, LME has short-listed three other
suitors - CME Group Inc, NYSE Euronext and
InterContinental Exchange Inc (ICE), and has set a May 7
deadline for second-round bids.
Analysts and industry sources have valued LME at between 500
million and 1.5 billion pounds ($783 million-$2.4 billion). A $3
billion acquisition financing package suggests HKEx's
willingness to pay top dollar for control of the world's biggest
market for industrial metals. The company could use leftover
cash from the loan for other corporate purposes.
As in any auction, HKEx could decide not to proceed with a
bid or a loan to back it.
CASH PILE
HKEx, with a market value of about $18 billion, is the
world's biggest bourse by market capitalisation, sitting on cash
and short-term investments of about HK$30.1 billion ($3.9
billion) as of the end of last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The exchange has limited ability to dip into cash reserves
to fund purchases, however, as it is required to maintain a
capital buffer to meet counter-party risks involved with running
a clearing house.
HKEx stayed out of the exchange consolidation wave of more
than a year ago that swept over bourses in London, New York,
Singapore, Sydney, Toronto and elsewhere. The wave eventually
subsided after most of the deal discussions fizzled out.
At the time, HKEx focussed on forming joint ventures and
other non-equity alliances with neighbouring Shanghai and
Shenzhen bourses.
However, HKEx has made clear its ambition to ramp up in the
commodities space. Just this year, the company set aside $258
million to expand into commodities and fixed income on its own.
The push is led by Chief Executive Charles Li and head of market
development Romnesh Lamba, both former investment bankers.
Li and Lamba have said they want to move into fixed income,
currency and commodities as a means of expanding the exchange
outside of its traditional equities space.
Earlier this week, HKEx appointed Chow Chung-kong, former
head of Hong Kong's subway system, to its board for a two-year
term. Chow is widely expected to be made chairman at a board
meeting later this month to replace Ronald Arculli.
($1 = 7.7649 Hong Kong dollars)
