(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, Oct 11 - L&M Energy is pleased to announce the
commencement of a new CSG appraisal programme within its
Kaitangata permit (PEP 38219), located 60km south of Dunedin,
scheduled to commence mid October.
The first well to be drilled, Wangaloa-1, is set to test the
coal seam gas potential from five sub-bituminous coal horizons
(Capstick, Jordan, Kai Main, Carson and Shore) within the
coalfield. The hole will be drilled to a target depth of 515m.
LME plans to case and suspend the well as a future production
well in order to carry out further testing at a later date
pending positive results.
The target coals seams within Kaitangata are Cretaceous in
age (the same age as the Morley Coal Measures within the Ohai
Coalfield) and typically contain up to five sub-bituminous coal
seams with individual seam thicknesses up to 15m. Testing by
L&M has shown excellent permeability characteristics, with the
Kai Main and Carson seams showing permeability in excess of 100
and up to 900 milliDarcies. Gas content tests to date have been
made at relatively
shallow depths (in the order of 150m to 250m) with results
averaging between 0.50 to 1.0 m3 per tonne. Methane adsorption
isotherm data for the Kai Main and Carson seams show that the
coals have the potential to contain in excess of 3 m3 per tonne
of coal at 400m depth. This combination of high permeability and
gas content has the potential to generate commercially
viable gas flows.
The Kaitangata Coalfield has been the scene of coal mining
operations since the 1860's. With a long history of coal
exploration and mining in the area, the Kaitangata permit has
been known to host 'gassy' coals. With an extensive data set
available via more than 500 historic coal exploration holes the
company believes it is in a strong position to identify a new
coal
seam gas play within New Zealand.
Located close to the major city of Dunedin, Kaitangata is
ideally placed in being able to supply power generation to
significant agriculture and domestic demand as well as CNG to a
strong local bottled gas market.