SINGAPORE May 4 The London Metal Exchange will invest heavily in Asia and is planning to expand its Singapore office, chief executive Martin Abbott said on Friday.

"Asia is going through structural changes and the LME will invest heavily in the region," Abbott said in a speech at an LME seminar in Singapore.

"We are building out the Singapore office. We are hiring more people. Our commitment to support this market is solid." (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)