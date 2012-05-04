RPT-UPDATE 1-Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
SINGAPORE May 4 The London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, will invest heavily in Asia and is planning to expand its Singapore office, Chief Executive Martin Abbott said.
"Asia is going through structural changes, and the LME will invest heavily in the region," Abbott said in a speech at an LME seminar in Singapore on Friday, without disclosing details of any spending plans.
In particular, Abbott said he is confident about the continued industrialisation and urbanisation in China, the world's biggest buyer of many industrial metals including copper.
The LME handles about 80 percent of global futures trading in industrial metals.
In February last year, the Singapore Exchange, in partnership with the LME, launched small-size, cash-settled metal futures.
The 135-year-old LME is in the midst of a bidding process, with potential buyers of the bourse expected to submit binding bids by May 7.
CME Group, NYSE Euronext, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) are on a shortlist of bidders for the LME, sources close to the bidding process told Reuters in March. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ryan Woo)
CHIMANIMANI, Zimbabwe, Feb 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - F rom the mountaintop at Skyline in the Chimanimani district of eastern Zimbabwe, a mosaic of scorched trees and timber can be seen stretching for miles on end.
LONDON, Feb 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance is likely to erode economic growth over the longer term and therefore demand for raw materials, the chief executive of the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, said on Tuesday.