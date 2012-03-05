* Bid could fail if small shareholders vote against sale
* Aurubis writes letter to LME about industry concerns
* Industry users say change could hurt business
* Ownership change rests firmly in shareholders' hands -LME
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, March 5 Smaller shareholders in
the London Metal Exchange (LME) have yet to be convinced that a
sale would be in their interest, with some industrial users
saying they will vote against a deal that might change a unique
pricing system vital to their business.
Industrial users account for around 30 of a shareholder list
numbering more than 60, and hold around 500,000 shares with
voting rights. That compares with the top two, JP Morgan
and Goldman Sachs, with more than a million shares each.
But due to the lopsided spread of shareholdings, a bid could
fail if many small shareholders oppose it, even if it attracts
more than 75 percent of total shares in the exchange, the
world's largest marketplace for industrial metals like copper,
aluminium, zinc and tin.
If large shareholders, such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs,
vote for the bid but many small shareholders with as few as
12,000 shares each vote against, the bid could still fail.
"Industry would be very reluctant to vote in favour of a
sale, because they feel any new owner would be more distant from
the industry, more commercial," said one executive at a smaller
shareholding company, who did not want to be named.
"It would probably not be as bad as they fear, but the
parties are not doing enough to assuage those fears."
An LME spokesman said that "in considering any change of
ownership of the exchange, the LME board fully understands that
shareholders - small and large - will have careful regard to a
broad range of factors, both financial and non-financial".
"The board fully expects members to give particular and
detailed attention to matters regarding the continued operation
of these globally important markets and to the exchange's unique
nature," the spokesman said.
He added that the board encouraged shareholders and other
interested parties to continue to share their views directly
with the LME to enable the clearest possible view on the
preferred outcome to be shaped.
"As we have made clear from the outset, any decision to
change ownership rests firmly in shareholders' hands," he said.
Aurubis, Europe's largest copper producer and
holder of 24,000 shares, told Reuters last month it would vote
against a sale of the LME, no matter what the price, and that
other industry shareholders would probably do the same.
The 146-year-old German company, a big voice in the copper
industry in Europe, has written a letter to the LME saying the
exchange's metal prices, as reference prices all along the value
chain, "should remain an essential element of our industry".
"We also say that the LME, given its current ownership
structure, with its financial, broker and industry members, is a
good safeguard of necessary neutrality," Aurubis executive board
member Stefan Boel told Reuters. This diversity could be lost
through a takeover.
"If it's only one party, anything could happen in theory."
The LME said last month it had received a "good number" of
non-binding bids for the exchange.
Industry sources have said suitors include CME Group
, NYSE Euronext, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd (HKEx) and InterContinental Exchange (ICE)
.
Analysts and industry sources have valued the exchange at
500 million to 1.5 billion pounds ($783 million-2.4 billion)
based on expectations of higher earnings boosted by fees, new
products and its plans to build its own clearing business.
"There are many members who view making a notional profit on
the sale, at the expense of an exchange that doesn't work as
well for them, as being a very bad trade," said an industry
source.
"To me it's not going to be about the number, it's going to
be about how any potential bidder can convince the membership
that the long-term interests of users of the market are going to
be maintained."
UNIQUE
The LME uses a unique prompt date structure, which sets it
apart from other futures exchanges .
The member-owned LME provides a transparent forum for all
trading activity and as a result helps to 'discover' what the
price of material will be months and years ahead, the LME says
on its website.
This helps the physical industry to plan forward in a market
subject to often severe and rapid price movements. Such is the
liquidity at the LME that the prices 'discovered' are recognised
and relied upon by industry throughout the world.
LME contracts allow all those along the metal supply chain -
from miners, smelters and fabricators, to merchants and
consumers - to hedge against price risk. The exchange in
London's Leadenhall Street retains open outcry on its circular
floor, as well as electronic trading.
Unlike other commodity markets, which are usually based on
monthly prompt dates, most LME futures contracts offer daily and
weekly prompt dates, which are valued by industrial users.
"If it wasn't for the industrial users there would be no
LME, it's reason for being would cease," another industry source
said. "It would become like any other futures exchange."
Some of the LME's smaller shareholders contacted by Reuters,
including Finnish stainless steel group Outokumpu and
KME Germany, a major maker of semi-finished copper and copper
alloy products, declined to comment.
A spokesman for Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro
said the company was confident that the "LME is an
efficient and competitive market-place for the global
price-setting of aluminium".
"We expect that this will continue to be the case also if
the ownership structure of the LME should change," the spokesman
said. Hydro has 60,000 shares in the LME.
(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Veronica
Brown and Anthony Barker)