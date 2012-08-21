LONDON Aug 21 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has approved the brokerage arm of U.S. investment bank Jefferies
Group as a Category 1, or ring-dealing member, the
exchange said on Tuesday.
The LME did not say when Jefferies Bache would start trading
as a Category 1 member. When it does, it will become one of a
dozen top-tier members with the right to trade on the
open-outcry ring, electronic LMESelect and the telephone market.
The move is another step in Jefferies' push into the global
commodities markets as it takes advantage of a retreat by
European banks, which are reining in exposure to
capital-intensive commodities as the euro zone debt crisis
deepens.
Sources said it had snapped up free-agent floor traders from
Natixis Commodity Markets after the French bank decided to wind
down its commodities brokerage business and downgrade its
membership to a Category 2.
It has also poached a set of metals traders from global
broker and LME ring rival Newedge, which is owned by two of
France's top banks.
Jefferies already has Category 2 LME membership, which
entitles it to all the privileges of ring-dealing members except
that it may not trade in the ring.