LONDON, Sept 7 The London Metal Exchange said on
Monday that JP Morgan Securities would stop open outcry
trading, a move that will reduce the number of financial
institutions trading in the LME "ring" to nine.
The LME, the only exchange in Europe with open outcry
trading, said in a members' notice that JP Morgan would change
as of Tuesday from Category 1 to Category 2 membership, which
allows electronic and telephone trading, but not ring dealing.
The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals trading, did not give a reason for the change.
