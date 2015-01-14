(LME corrects to four weeks, not two weeks, paragraph 2)
LONDON Jan 14 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
launched plans to boost liquidity on its electronic platform
LMEselect on standard monthly dates to increase business from
investors.
The LME, the world's biggest and oldest market for
industrial metals, said in a statement on Wednesday it was
kicking off a four-week consultation on the plans, which include
relaxing the order-to-trade ratio on the third Wednesday each
month, the standard settlement date.
"By enhancing liquidity on LMEselect for these 'third
Wednesdays', we believe we can meet demand for a more
traditional futures-style trading," said Matthew Chamberlain,
head of business development at the LME.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)