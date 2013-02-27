By Susan Thomas and Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE/LONDON Feb 27 The London Metal Exchange made a HK$29 million ($3.7 million) core loss last year due to management payouts and other costs related to its sale to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Group (HKEx).

HKEx, which completed the $2.2 billion purchase of the LME in December, said that LME non-recurring items during 2012 included HK$124 million of advisory and other costs related to the sale and a HK$242 million incentive payout to certain members of the LME's management team.

Before the sale, the LME operated on a constrained profit model, which allowed it to keep fees low for the member-owned exchange.

The LME introduced new trading fees in the second half of last year, which boosted its revenues 36 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, HKEx said. LME Group revenue and other income was HK$976 million ($125.80 million) for 2012.

In 2011 the LME reported a record 22 percent rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to an LME financial statement that did not give a figure for EBITDA.

It made a profit after tax of 7.7 million pounds ($11.6 million) in that year, down from 9.4 million in 2010.

HKEx, the world's biggest exchange operator by market value, posted a net profit of HK$300 million for the October-December quarter, compared with HK$1.27 billion for the same time last year, after it was hit by a fall in trading volumes and higher costs.

The Hong Kong exchange also unveiled a preliminary timeline of developments for the LME.

It plans to explore tie-ups with Chinese commodity exchanges, further develop its Asia time zone benchmark and push warehouse development in China as soon as next year.

New commodity products for the Asia time zone are also slated for release next year alongside the launch of its clearinghouse, LME Clear, ahead of full commercialization of the LME in 2015.