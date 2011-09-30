LONDON, Sept 30 Commodity brokerage firm INTL FCStone has been approved as a Category 2 member of the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday.

LME Category 2 members are entitled to trade on the electronic LMESelect and the telephone market, but may not trade in the open-outcry Ring. The only organisations able to trade on the LME, the world's biggest market in industrial metals, are its 94 members.

INTL FCStone completed an acquisition of Ambrian Commodities, the LME brokerage subsidiary of Ambrian Capital Plc , in August. (Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Anthony Barker)