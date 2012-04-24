LONDON, April 24 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved two new members as category 2, or associate broker clearing members (ABCM), it said in a notice on Tuesday.

The LME's first Chinese member was approved, BOCI Global Commodities (UK) Limited, a unit of the Bank of China.

Financial services company G.H. Financials Limited (GFH Group) was also approved, while the exchange also said it had approved the resignation of Category 2 member Phibro Limited.

Category 2 members are able to trade on the LME's electronic platforms and the telephone market but may not trade in the ring. (Reporting by Melanie Burton, editing by Jane Baird)