(Removes reference to Ghana base in headline and first
paragraph, corrects description of activities in text)
MELBOURNE May 7 Liberty Commodities has applied
to become an associate trade member of the London Metal
Exchange, the bourse said in a notice to members released on
Wednesday.
Liberty Commodities, part of Liberty Group, is an
international steel and minerals group, operating from three
financial hubs in London, Dubai and Singapore, with a network of
offices spread across 30 countries around the world, it says on
its website.
The Group has interests in a wide range of mining and steel
production assets in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)