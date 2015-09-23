VANCOUVER, Sept 22 The London Metal Exchange is
launching an electronic system to better track material stored
outside its exchange warehouses in response to a financing fraud
in China that roiled banks and trading, an executive said on
Tuesday.
The new system, called LME Shield, will launch in December,
and will allow the exchange to provide electronic receipts for
metal stored outside its system, LME head of business
development Matt Chamberlain said during a presentation at Metal
Bulletin's International Aluminum Conference in Vancouver.
Chamberlain had previously told Reuters that the world's
oldest and biggest metals market was considering expanding its
electronic LMESword system, which proves the origin and title to
LME-warranted metal, beyond exchange stock after receiving
requests from several banks that finance big tonnages of metal.
In the wake of a storage scandal in Qingdao port last year,
banks and merchants have had to find new ways to keep track of
the millions of tonnes of metal they are financing on behalf of
customers outside of the exchange.
In the fraud that surfaced last June, a private metals
trading firm, Decheng Mining, allegedly duplicated warehouse
certificates stored at Qingdao to pledge a metal cargo multiple
times as collateral for bank loans.
The scam is estimated to have stung Western banks such as
Citigroup Inc and Standard Chartered Plc, trading
houses like Mercuria, and local banks for more than $3 billion.
Chamberlain said the idea arose when banks involved in
commodity finance requested a way to "take that idea of an
electronic commodities depository and extend it to other types
of material."
Millions of tonnes of aluminum are stored in off-exchange
warehouses, and materials such as bauxite and alumina, which are
crucial to the aluminum supply chain, are not tenderable against
LME contracts.
"The LME realizes that it's an exchange at the center of a
much broader (over-the-counter) market," Chamberlain said.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)