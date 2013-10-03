LONDON Oct 3 The London Metal Exchange has
approved Panama City, Florida, as a good location for
exchange-registered warehouses to take delivery of copper, the
LME said on Thursday.
Panama City, the main point of entry for copper from top
producer Chile, will be ready to take delivery of copper three
months after the LME approves the first warehouse company in
that location, the LME said.
The LME approves and licenses a network of warehouses and
storage facilities around the world. They are normally located
in areas of net consumption and logistical hubs for the
transportation of the material.
Panama City is close to leading North American wire and
cable maker Southwire's plant in Georgia.
Southwire, the largest copper consumer in the United States,
was part of a consortium of copper users that launched a legal
challenge against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's
approval of JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM.N physically backed copper
exchange-traded fund.
The companies argued that the copper ETF would inflate
prices for the metal and distort supplies.
The LME's copper committee had proposed the Panama City
listing in April, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.