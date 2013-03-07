SINGAPORE, March 7 Fabian Somerville-Cotton, a
former London Metal Exchange (LME) board member and a managing
director at HSBC, joined brokerage ADM Investor Services Inc
(ADMIS) this week.
Somerville-Cotton heads the London-based operations of the
brokerage, and will join its global strategic planning group,
the brokerage said. ADMIS is a unit of Illinois-based Archer
Daniels Midland Co, one of the world's largest grain
traders.
As a member of the LME's executive committee,
Somerville-Cotton played a significant role in steering the
exchange to its historic $2.2 billion sale to Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Group 0388.HK (HKEx)in December.