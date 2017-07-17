FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
80 tonnes of gold traded on LMEprecious in first week
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 17, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a day ago

80 tonnes of gold traded on LMEprecious in first week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Monday that 2.6 million ounces (79.6 tonnes) of gold and 12.8 million ounces (397.5 tonnes) of silver was traded through its LMEprecious contracts in their first week of trading.

LMEprecious, which includes spot, daily and monthly futures, launched on July 10 with backers including banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley who committed to provide liquidity as part of a 50:50 revenue-sharing deal with the LME.

The contracts aim to capitalise on increasing regulatory scrutiny that is raising costs for the over-the-counter (OTC) deals between banks and brokers that dominate London's gold trade.

A typical OTC trade is around 5,000-10,000 ounces.

The LME said open interest on its gold contracts reached 9,380 lots in the first week and 2,253 lots for silver. Each lot is 100 ounces. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.