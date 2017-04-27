LONDON, April 27 The London Metal Exchange's battle to reverse sliding volumes ramped up this week with a paper that sets out ways to change the structure of the market to attract fund investors.

Matt Chamberlain, the exchange's new chief executive, is hoping to do that without compromising the volumes and revenues of its traditional broking members, some of which would prefer the LME to leave things as they are.

But the LME doesn't see that as an option -- overall volumes fell 7.7 percent last year and 4.3 percent in 2015. Volumes in the first quarter of this year are down 4.6 percent from the same quarter last year.

Competition from rivals such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) and CME Group have seen the LME's share of overall copper trading fall to near 60 percent from 80 percent in 2008, while for all metal traded on exchanges the numbers are 71 and 87 percent respectively.

Brokers, consumers, producers, banks, warehousing firms and others involved in metals industries are invited to send feedback by June 30, which the exchange will use to publish a full strategy paper, expected in the autumn, the LME said.

The 57-page paper includes proposals to change the structure of the exchanges contracts, margining rules and fees. It also includes a list of products the LME is aiming to launch.

The full document can be read here: bit.ly/2oHHwVf

The following are key points in the paper.

DATE STRUCTURE

"The LME's position ... is that, over time, evolution to a monthly electronic liquidity model is likely."

The shift to monthly trading, which financial investors prefer to the current three month date structure, would be voluntary.

But the LME proposes creating a "trigger point" if it begins to lose volumes rapidly to rival exchanges at which monthly trading would become mandatory.

While preserving its range of daily settlement dates, the LME suggests four ways to increase liquidity on contracts that mature on the third Wednesday of each month:

1) Incentives to trade on third Wednesdays

2) The introduction of a separate monthly futures contract

3) For members who trade over-the-counter (OTC) with clients to publish their volumes and prices for third Wednesday dates on the LME

4) Implied pricing -- a process that would extrapolate prices for monthly settled contracts using prices from other dates. This option is favoured by Chamberlain.

CLEARING STRUCTURE

The LME proposes to move from the variation margin model, under which profits on trades are not paid until the contract settlement date, to one that would allow investors to realise profits the day after a trade is closed.

This would bring the LME into line with other exchanges.

However, Chamberlain said protections would first be put in place for industrial users, which may take a year.

The paper has a proposal to introduce a more accurate mechanism to calculate the initial margin and free up capital for users.

It also says the LME's clearing house should clear a wider range of over-the-counter contracts.

FEES

The LME accepts that fee hikes in 2015 contributed to falling volumes, but proposes changing the distribution of fees rather than their overall level.

It will "consider an adjustment to the fee schedule, whereby the disparity between member and client trades would be closed (with a higher member fee funding a lower client fee)".

It also proposes to reduce fees on short-dated carry trades, likely offset by higher fees on outright trades, and to cut fees on carries between three month and third Wednesday dates.

To boost volumes, discounts could be offered on short-dated trades on the ring and order-routed electronic trades.

NEW PRODUCTS

The LME proposes a hot-rolled coil steel contract and platinum and palladium futures contracts that would be added to its LMEprecious platform due to launch on July 10.

Plans to develop options for all new contracts "when the market is ready" are also included.

The paper introduces the idea of cash-settled aluminium premium contracts, such as those already trading on the COMEX

It suggests delisting its molybdenum contract, which has had low take-up, and perhaps replacing it with a cash-settled contract priced to an external index provider.

The exchange is also considering an alumina contract, additional contracts for stainless steel including a ferrochrome contract, and a secondary lead contract for the batteries market. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Susan Thomas)