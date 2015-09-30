(Deletes extraneous word in second paragraph)

By Andy Home

LONDON, Sept 30 Sometimes revolutions start with a bang. But more often than not they grow out of a small change that is barely noticed at the time.

Such might be the case with the London Metal Exchange's (LME) new premium contracts, scheduled for launch in November.

Because with these new contracts will come position limits. There are perfectly reasonable grounds for limiting the size of trading positions on these particular products.

But the LME is proposing to give itself the authority to introduce position limits "as a general power rather than a power specific to premium contracts" with one eye on looming, broader regulation in financial markets. ("Consultation on proposed amendments to the LME Rules", Sept. 15, 2015)

And that could potentially represent a genuine revolution in the way LME trading has up to now been regulated.

Position limits have long been anathema to a market that has come to epitomise Britain's light-touch oversight of wholesale markets.

In part this is cultural but in part it is practical with many exchange members fearing the consequences of over-regulation in a market so rooted in global over-the-counter physical trade flows.

UNIQUE TRADING, UNIQUE REGULATION

Position limits on the new premium contracts are reasonable because they are structured differently from the LME's main base metals contracts.

The key difference is that they will be monthly contracts, similar to those trading on just about every other commodities exchange.

The core contracts still trade the LME's unique date structure with daily prompts between cash and three months, weekly prompts to six months forwards and then monthly prompts out to 123 months in the case of copper and aluminium.

What this means is that liquidity squeezes can in theory occur on any single day, potentially distorting the cash price, which is used as a pricing benchmark by much of the world's metals industry.

The LME has had to evolve its own way of dealing with this rolling potential for flare-outs.

In the old, old days before anyone even used the word "compliance", cash-date crunches were obvious only once they actually happened on the LME's "official" ring-trading sessions.

When they did, the exchange's directors would hastily convene an emergency board meeting to decide what to do. The usual outcome was a temporary limit on the daily backwardation, meaning a cap on just how much daily pain the long or longs could inflict on shorts rolling their positions forward.

The system was overhauled in the late 1990s to address the double problem that such on-the-spot market intervention was by its very nature unpredictable and scatter-gun in its impact, since everyone holding a long position, not just the main long, was subject to the same limit.

The exchange, thanks to multiple boosts to its compliance powers, now flags the existence of what it calls dominant long position holders holding cash positions and has a sliding rule determining how much they can charge the shorts on a daily basis.

It's called the "Lending Guidance", a curious term since it's not guidance at all, it's obligatory.

Quite evidently, such market intervention isn't viable for a monthly contract, hence the LME's proposal to cap the size of positions to prevent what it calls "the risk of market squeezes and manipulative or abusive behaviour".

ADULTS ONLY

But by giving itself general powers to introduce position limits, the LME is laying down an important future marker.

And it is doing so because "further position management regimes may be required by MiFID II/ MiFIR or other applicable legislation".

That's a reference to a deluge of new regulation being planned by European regulators, including, critically, extending current financial rules to include commodities players.

Position limits are part and parcel of the new regime, which will come into effect at the start of 2017.

It's a prospect that appals and terrifies parts of the LME trading community in equal measure.

Antagonism to the very concept of position limits is hard-wired into the LME community.

When the LME overhauled its regulatory and market intervention framework in the late 1990s after an extensive consultation, it noted that "respondents were equally united in their opposition to other suggested automatic interventions such as increased margins, progressive liquidation of large positions on nearby prompts and position limits." ("Market Aberrations: The Way Forward", 1998.)

The LME and those who trade it have historically viewed the exchange as an adults-only forum, populated by market professionals who know what they are doing and don't need molly-coddling by regulators.

It's a stance that is ever more out of synch with the current zeitgeist.

The collective lesson from the LIBOR, foreign exchange and gold market scandals of recent years is that when left to their own devices, adults tend to engage in x-rated behaviour.

The times they are a-changing and all those European regulatory acronyms are proof of just how fundamentally they are doing so.

HERE TODAY...

But strip away the cultural hostility to regulation in just about any form and there are good reasons for LME brokers in particular to fear what lies ahead.

The exchange in effect acts as a clearing-house for the world's physical metals business, a distillation of the multiple real-world price risks associated with producing, trading, financing and consuming metals.

Aluminium is a 50-million-tonne global market. It is also a market carrying high legacy stocks. There are 3 million tonnes of metal sitting right now in LME warehouses and, most agree, a whole lot more sitting in off-exchange warehouses but all of it still needing to be hedged.

Physical market-related positions are inevitably going to be big, such as the dominant long position currently sitting on the October date. It is somewhere between 1.1 and 1.4 million tonnes in size.

The LME's philosophy has up to now been not to prohibit that size a position but rather to ensure it is not abused.

Even the architect of the current LME system, Alan Whiting, who joined with the imprimatur of his previous employer, the UK Treasury, wrote in that 1998 document that "the LME rules, rightly, do not prevent dominant positions".

"Rightly", because if the LME loses the capacity for such large positions, those needing that sort of capacity might simply look elsewhere for it.

London's dominance of base metals trading is largely an accident of history, namely the leading role the UK played in the industrial revolution of the 19th century.

The fact that it has maintained that dominance is in large part down to the fact that the LME has managed to adapt itself to the modern world without losing its relevance to its real-world user base.

It's going to be an increasingly tricky balancing act, given the wave of post-crisis regulation coming down the line in Europe and the United States, but not, it can't be overstated, in other parts of the world.

Position limits are coming. Of that there is no doubt. The challenge for the LME is going to be how to manage them in a way that doesn't destroy the exchange's relevance.

