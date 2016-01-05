Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares buyout of Cardinal Bank
WASHINGTON, April 7 The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
LONDON Jan 5 Warehousing company Metro International Trade Services is planning to charge the highest rents for aluminium in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange.
Data from the LME last week showed Metro is planning rent rises of more than 30 percent for the 12 months starting on April 1, for metal stored in its warehouses in the United States, Italy, South Korea and Malaysia.
Metro's charges for aluminium will jump to 72 U.S. cents per tonne per day compared with an average near 50 cents. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Thomas)
WASHINGTON, April 7 The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
* Preliminary assets under management as of March 31, 2017 is 32 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: