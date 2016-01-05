LONDON Jan 5 Warehousing company Metro International Trade Services is planning to charge the highest rents for aluminium in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange.

Data from the LME last week showed Metro is planning rent rises of more than 30 percent for the 12 months starting on April 1, for metal stored in its warehouses in the United States, Italy, South Korea and Malaysia.

Metro's charges for aluminium will jump to 72 U.S. cents per tonne per day compared with an average near 50 cents. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Thomas)