(Corrects throughout to show LME higher fee revenues boosted by LME volumes, not clearing fees)

March 5 Revenue from trading fees and tariffs at the London Metal Exchange rose 8 percent to HK$928 million ($120 million) in 2014, boosted by higher volumes and a stronger British currency, LME owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said on Thursday.

Average daily volumes at the LME climbed by 4 percent to a fresh record high, with record volumes in aluminium, zinc and nickel, gaining 3, percent, 2 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

Open interest in nickel grew 10 percent on the year, but across the five other major metals, including copper, was down by between 7 and 21 per cent, HKEx said.

Total revenue at the LME, the world's oldest and biggest marketplace for industrial metals, grew by 5 percent to HK$1.274 billion ($164.27 million).

LME Clear, the new London-based clearing house of the LME, generated HK$187 million ($24.11 million) in clearing fees after its launch in September 2014, helping boost overall HKEx revenues, it said.

Revenue from LME Clear was not included in the LME results, but instead was part of the HKEx's clearing division.

The LME's operating expenses rose by 11 per cent to HK$568 million due in part to greater staffing, marketing expenses for the Hong Kong bourse's mini metals contracts, and legal fees from class action lawsuits in the U.S.

Legal and professional fees at HKEx jumped by 20 percent to HK$175 million last year, mainly related to legal fees incurred in respect of U.S. class-action lawsuits.

A U.S. judge this week dismissed antitrust litigation accusing HKEx as well as Wall Street banks and commodity merchants of conspiring to drive up aluminium prices by reducing supply, in part because she lacked jurisdiction.

The plaintiffs had accused Wall Street banks and commodity merchants of having colluded since May 2009 to hoard aluminium in warehouses. They said this led to higher storage costs, delays of up to 16 months to fill orders, and increases in prices of industrial products from soft drink cans to airplanes.

The LME announced new rules and proposals on Monday aimed at slashing delivery backlogs at its global network of warehouses twice as quickly as part of its latest reform drive. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and William Hardy)