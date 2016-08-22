UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Aug 22 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has slashed trading fees in half for open outcry trades during August as a goodwill gesture after it had to vacate its premises due to structural problems, it said on Monday.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement that ring dealing fees would fall to 25 cents from 50 cents per lot during the month.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd . (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts