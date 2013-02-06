LONDON Feb 6 The only woman who jostled and vied with male traders in Europe's last open outcry trading pit at the London Metal Exchange said she was leaving for Hong Kong.

"It might not be a job that appeals to many woman, but it's a job that I highly recommend. It's an exciting job, it's vibrant and it's about being part of a live market," Bethan Wilde, a trader at metals broker Metdist said on Wednesday.

Wilde, 29, will take up a management position at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing after after more than five years as a trader on the trading floor, or ring, of the world's largest marketplace for industrial metals.

In the LME ring, traders from 11 banks and brokerages face each other in frantic and noisy trading using hand signals to deal in futures contracts for copper, aluminium, and other metals in a circular read leather bench.

Only one other woman, out of roughly 100 ring traders, is authorised to trade in the ring but does not actively do so.

The Hong Kong Exchange (HKEx) bought the LME last year for $2.2 billion to expand beyond its traditional business in equities trading. Its new owners have promised to preserve the LME brand and ring trading until 2015.

Wilde said she hoped more women would take up trader positions in a male-dominated industry where family connections still matter.

"It's a bit of an old-school mentality where people know each other and build up friendships and relationships and a lot of the men have a long history ... that sometimes you might have to push to get involved in that environment," she said.