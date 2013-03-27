* New rule to require minimum 10-lot trade at Ring close -
sources
* Aimed at increasing credibility, curbing sharp price moves
* Bigger lots, more risk necessary to establish credible
prices
By Susan Thomas and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 27 The London Metal
Exchange, spurred by new regulatory pressure across financial
markets, plans to tighten rules for its trading floor where
global benchmark prices for materials like copper are reached,
industry sources said.
They said the changes aim to increase liquidity and thus
curb sharp price moves at the end of the shouted "open-outcry"
trading sessions, so prices reached then gain extra credibility.
The initiative is partly a response to the spotlight shone
by regulators on all benchmark pricing mechanisms after the
Libor rigging scandal last year that exposed interest rate
manipulation by banks in London.
"With the Libor issues out there, everyone is becoming very
sensitive as to how prices are set or fixed, so every little
thing you can do to improve that is a good thing," said one
source familiar with the matter.
About a dozen trading companies and banks pay the LME for
the right to send traders onto the circular floor known as the
"Ring" in the LME building on Leadenhall Street in London's City
financial district, where they shout bids and offers and clinch
deals on behalf of themselves or for clients.
While many other financial markets have scrapped such voice
trading to conduct business electronically and by telephone,
many metals traders say retaining open outcry as well offers the
best way to discover prices that truly reflect the market.
Faith in this mechanism means businesses worldwide use some
prices reached in Ring trading as the basis for their trades in
physical copper, aluminium, lead, tin, zinc and nickel.
But sources say some LME members and the exchange itself,
worry that floor traders often do not take on orders that are
big or risky enough to truly represent the market at the end of
the last part of the day's open outcry business, the "kerb".
The fear is that these crucial prices, used by market
participants to calculate daily profit and loss, can be based on
trading of a few or even one lot - 25 tonnes in copper's case.
"By not taking on enough risk it starts becoming a one-lot
market. There needs to be more risk-taking to ensure proper
liquidity and a representative price," said a source at an LME
Category 2 broking company, which places orders by telephone
through a Category 1, or Ring-dealing, member.
One rule due to take effect this year is that any deal at
the final kerb trading close must be for a minimum of 10 lots,
with some exceptions, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
The LME, which was bought last year for $2.2 billion by Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), declined to
confirm or comment on the new rule.
The change seeks to prevent the closing price of a metal
being based on small tonnages, which could skew the level.
"With smaller lots, the bids and offers that are made are
not really there to be traded for any volume and that reduces
the credibility of that price," said another executive at a
Category 2 member firm.
"Doing it this way (a larger size) enhances the ability for
the price to be credible. It makes the Ring more relevant."
A larger minimum trading size would also help reduce the
potential to deliberately push prices one way or another in the
moments before the 5.00 p.m. kerb close.
"I think the feeling is that 99 days out of 100 there's no
problem," the first source said. "If the close does have a
problem on one day in 100, (they) are trying to iron out that
one day."
CLOSER TO HOME
Unlike the Libor rate, which is based on bankers' opinions,
the LME's metals levels are traded prices. There is no
suggestion of any regulatory investigation of any LME price
mechanisms.
But all exchanges are alert to increased scrutiny of
benchmarks which is beginning to focus on precious metals price
discovery, which uses a different method to LME mechanisms.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has had "a
couple" of conversations about whether the daily setting of
prices for gold and silver in London is open to manipulation.
The International Organisation of Securities Commissions
(IOSCO), a global group for markets regulators, is conducting a
wider review of price benchmarks and is set in May to publish a
report with principles on how to compile them to avoid rigging.
Meanwhile, a second rule due to come into effect in the LME
is designed to ensure business done in the Ring is concluded as
quickly and efficiently as possible after the close.
From June, the LME will bring forward by 15 minutes and will
narrow to 15 minutes from 20 the time "window" in which LME
members can object to a price after the close of Ring trading.
"This latest modification is part of a series of
enhancements designed to add further efficiency and transparency
to the procedures used to establish the closing prices," the LME
said in an emailed comment.