LONDON Feb 26 Lawyers for Russian aluminium giant Rusal asked a British high court on Wednesday for a judicial review of a decision by the London Metal Exchange to reform rules governing its global warehouse network.

If the judge approves the review, United Company Rusal , the world's largest aluminium producer, will seek a quashing order to require the LME to undertake fresh consultation on its rule changes.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing , oversees warehouses around the world, from which companies that buy aluminium, copper or other metals on its futures market can take delivery of quality-assured supplies.

Big banks and traders that own warehouses and charge rent have profited from allowing long queues to build up for buyers to withdraw metal. Some have kept huge stocks of aluminium tied up, unavailable to manufacturers, in long-term financing deals.

The exchange is also facing lawsuits filed by U.S. manufacturers because of the delays.

The LME's new rules, which come into effect on April 1, aim to cut queues to a maximum of 50 days and raise loading-out rates at those warehouses with big log-jams. Such changes are aimed at fending off complaints from end-users such as Novelis, which supplies metal to Coca Cola, about inflated prices and distorted supply.

Producers such as Rusal, squeezed by high energy prices and facing a flood of Chinese capacity, say the changes could remove support from aluminium prices, which are under pressure from a global glut for years that has resulted in record-high stockpiles.

RUSAL

The producer is challenging the LME's decision on three grounds, alleging:

1. The consultation process undertaken by the LME before reaching its decision was procedurally flawed. The decision had already been effectively made before a consultation process began.

The LME did not disclose as part of the consultation process the underlying data and reports on which it made its decision.

The LME did not conduct any risk or cost benefit analysis concerning the likely effects of its rule changes.

It gave no indication during the consultation process that it was considering reducing the queue threshold from an originally proposed 100 days to 50 days and so received no comments on of the likely effects of that change.

2. The LME failed to undertake a sufficient inquiry, take account of relevant considerations or adopt a rational and proportionate decision.

3. The decision amounts to a breach of Rusal's rights under Article 1 Protocol 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The convention gives every person, including companies, the right to peaceful enjoyment of its possessions. Economic interests and goodwill associated with a business are regarded as falling within the definition of possessions.

The company's filing in the court said, "The effect of the decision is likely to be, as the LME has itself acknowledged, an immediate reduction in the global 'all-in' price of aluminium and severe hardship to producers of aluminium, with potential for irreversible damage through smelters required to close down."

THE LONDON METAL EXCHANGE

The LME has said it considers the grounds of Rusal's complaint to be without merit and will defend any judicial review proceedings vigorously. It has not given details of its defence in the judicial review application hearing.

On July 1, 2013 the LME announced in a notice to its members a three-month consultation on changes to its warehouse policy, setting out its preferred proposal for the changes.

It included a requirement to link load-in and load-out rates for those warehouses with queues greater than 100 calendar days.

It also stated in the notice that the LME board had not formed a conclusive view on whether any action would be in the best interests of the market and invited broad feedback.

It acknowledged that queue lengths could be exacerbated in the short-to-medium term as a result of the policy change, but in the longer term the impact of the new requirements would be to reduce queues.

It acknowledged in its consultation paper that careful consideration and risk analysis was required and that there might be an immediate fall in the global aluminium price, which would compound short-term cash-flow issues for producers and potentially lead to the shutting of facilities.

On Nov. 1 last year, the LME announced it would proceed with the new rule, but it shortened the 100-day threshold to 50 days as a result of views expressed in the consultation.

It said it had received 33 written responses and held 70 meetings during the consultation.

JUDICIAL REVIEW

A judicial review is the procedure by which a person or entity can seek to challenge a decision, action or failure to act of a public body such as a government department or a local authority or other body exercising a public law function.

Judicial reviews are used to seek a mandatory order, a prohibiting order or a quashing order. (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Alexander Winning; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)