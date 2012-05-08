BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
LONDON May 8 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday it had received a number of detailed proposals from a shortlist of bidders regarding a potential acquisition of the exchange.
The LME said the board would now consider the proposals and give shareholders further information "as appropriate".
"The discussions shareholders have held with the LME and its financial advisers during the process have drawn out issues of importance to users of the exchange," the LME said.
"The board welcomes all input and will engage in further dialogue with the LME's shareholders to reach the best possible outcome for the market."
The LME did not say who the proposals were from or how many had been submitted. (Reporting by Susan Thomas)
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .