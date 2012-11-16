LONDON Nov 16 The London Metal Exchange still expects its $2.2 billion sale to the Hong Kong stock exchange to be approved before the end of this year, LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said on Friday.

Abbott said the deal was awating approval by Britain's Financial Services Authority. "We have every reason to believe everything will be smooth and it's very likely the transaction will close by the end of the year," Abbott told a news conference.

The LME has been acquired by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.