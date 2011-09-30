* LME makes up 80% of traded volume in global metal futures
trades
* LME's major shareholders include Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan
* More than 9 suitors have shown interest in LME - CEO
* SGX and LSE decline to comment
(Updates share prices, LSE's likely reason for bid)
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Sept 30 The Singapore Exchange Ltd
is tying up with London's main bourse to make a joint
bid for the London Metal Exchange, a source told Reuters on
Friday, as the world's largest metal market seeks a suitor in a
deal that could be worth 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).
The consortium has appointed a bank to advise it on the bid,
said the source, who had direct knowledge of the deal, with the
auction expected to attract rival offers.
The joint bid underscores the ambitions of both exchanges to
diversify into the fast-growing space of metals trading, as
traditional businesses of equity and derivatives trading faces
increasing competition.
Both the SGX and the LSE are coming off failed merger
attempts amid a flurry of exchange auctions that were prompted
by loss of market share across the industry to alternative
trading venues.
"This is a joint bid, so I guess SGX would have learned some
lessons from the ASX bid," said Roger Tan, managing director at
SIAS Research in Singapore.
SGX, led by experienced dealmaker Magnus Bocker, has been
trying to raise the profile of Asia's second-largest listed
bourse and compete against its larger rival in Hong Kong.
Bocker was the man who stitched together seven Nordic
bourses to create OMX, later sold to NASDAQ . (For a
Newsmaker on Bocker. )
But his attempts to buy ASX Ltd was rejected by the
Australian government five months ago.
"To a certain extent, there is some necessity for SGX to try
to grow both organically and by M&A. LME has proven over the
years to be a credible exchange. If anyone is able to acquire
the platform, then it will be able to use the platform to expand
its own business," Tan added.
SGX shares fell 1.3 percent to S$6.63, giving it a market
value of about $5.6 billion. LSE shares were down 1.4
percent, valuing the company at about $3.5 billion.
LME's pre-tax profit in 2010 fell 28 percent to 12.5 million
pounds. Still the exchange's pre-eminent position in the world
of metals trading will make it a much sought after asset.
"But since LME is already an established arena, it won't
come cheap," Tan added.
SGX has been expanding its suite of commodity products,
particularly industrial metals. In February, SGX launched
small-size, cash-settled metal futures in partnership with the
LME, hoping to carve out a niche in a market already crowded
with competing and sometimes underused equivalents.
But the copper, aluminium and zinc mini-contracts, one fifth
the size of the standard LME product, have been struggling to
find an audience, with trading volumes thin since the launch.
OTHER SUITORS
The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals,
said last week that it was considering a sale, with an expected
price tag of around 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion). Chief
Executive Martin Abbott told Reuters on Thursday more than nine
potential suitors have shown an interest in acquiring LME.
SGX and LSE declined to comment. The source declined to be
named as the discussions were confidential.
LSE too had to face defeat in its pursuit of the Toronto
Stock Exchange after a consortium of Canadian banks
launched a counter offer.
But that has not deterred LSE from attempting more deals.
Just this week, LSE CEO Xavier Rolet won the backing of
LCH.Clearnet's board for his planned 1 billion euro ($1.3
billion) purchase of Europe's largest independent clearing
house.
A reason LSE may be interested in acquiring LME is to
protect the revenues it is buying through its purchase of
LCH.Clearnet. The LME, a big user of LCH.Clearnet, has recently
eyed setting up its own clearing system and if that happens
LCH.Clearnet stands to lose a large chunk of the margins it
holds, about 50 percent according to one source.
The SGX-LSE combination is expected to face competition from
other LME suitors, including CME Group Inc , the largest
futures exchange in the United States, IntercontinentalExchange
and UK-based broker ICAP , according to sources.
"Joining hands with LSE gives them a good starting point in
this process," the source added, referring to the SGX.
The LME, established in 1877 above a London hat shop,
accounts for 80 percent of traded volume in global metal futures
transactions. It saw record trading volumes last year of 120
million lots, equivalent to $11.6 trillion and 2.8 billion
tonnes of metal.
Any deal would have to be accepted by 75 percent of
shareholders, which include Goldman Sachs , J.P Morgan
and trading firms including Amalgamated Metal Trading
and Metdist.
LME's building on Leadenhall Street in the City financial
district is one of the last bastions of open outcry, with
futures in metals including copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, tin
and nickel still changing hands in so-called ring trading as
well as electronically and over the telephone.
Trading houses and banks that use the market also own it and
therefore the fees are kept low.
The LME is being advised by investment bank Moelis
& Co.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Saeed Azhar, Eveline
Danubrata and Manolo Serapio in SINGAPORE and Pratima Desai in
LONDON; Editing by Michael Flaherty, Jonathan Hopfner and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)