SHANGHAI/LONDON Nov 21 The London Metal
Exchange's Chief Operating Officer Stuart Sloan went on
indefinite leave this month, three sources familiar with the
matter said.
Sloan, who is also head of strategy, joined the LME in
January 2014. He was previously chief of staff and head of
strategic development at NYSE Euronext, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
Reuters could not immediately determine why he had gone on
indefinite leave.
Sloan and the LME, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, declined to comment.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, which paid $2.2 billion for the exchange in 2012.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Josephine Mason in Shanghai,
Eric Onstad in London; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale
Hudson)