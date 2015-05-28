* LME due to launch new steel rebar, scrap contracts in Oct
* Exchange making progress in getting market makers-source
* Support also needed from banks, major steelmakers
By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad
LONDON, May 28 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
is close to sealing deals with market makers to guarantee
liquidity for its new steel rebar and scrap futures, a move that
industry experts say is a step in the right direction.
But for real longevity, the contracts will need crucial
support from major banks and participation of major steelmakers
and institutional investors.
A senior level source with knowledge of the process said
progress had been made in discussions with professional market
makers as well as physical traders. The contracts are scheduled
for launch in October.
"Having market makers would make a huge difference. In the
current steel contracts there are no market makers," said
Antonio Novi, a director at Levmet, a metals trader that also
provides hedging services to industrial companies.
"If it's true that there's market makers, we'll be using it,
but until I see it I'll doubt it very much."
The LME's only existing steel contract, a physical contract
for billet, has struggled with scant volumes. Its new steel
contracts will be cash settled, and so cannot be crippled by
problems withdrawing metal from LME warehouses.
Some key steelmakers joined the LME Steel Committee earlier
this year, including U.S.-based AK Steel, Geneva-based
Klesch Group and the Turkish Steel Exporters Association.
"It's great that these steelmakers have joined the
committee, but it still doesn't have the ArcelorMittals, the
Thyssenkrupps, and it's missing a big steel end-user," said an
industry expert close to the LME.
ArcelorMittal is the world's largest producer of
steel while ThyssenKrupp is Germany's biggest
steelmaker.
Another potential headwind for the contracts is the
withdrawal of several banks from commodities due to stricter
post-financial crisis regulations and dwindling returns.
"Having a competent market maker is key in the short term.
However, for a contract to endure you also need a mix of steel
mills, end users, speculators and crucially, you need banks and
other counter parties," said James Rilett, managing director of
Minerals Value Service.
There are dozens of steel derivatives that are thinly traded
or untraded. However, iron ore derivatives - backed from the
start by market makers, steelmakers and merchants in China and
by big banks - are soaring - and industry experts say it is only
a matter of time before the steel market follows suit.
The LME meanwhile remains convinced its steel contracts will
gain traction.
"We're clear that our contracts will have strong market
making, so even if the natural balance of buyers and sellers
aren't there, we'll have market makers willing to take
positions," Matt Chamberlain, head of LME business development,
told Reuters.
Two main groups have shown interest: physical traders as
well as professional market makers, like Chicago based firms
that in some cases also specialise in proprietary trading.
On Tuesday, the LME made it easier for new members,
including U.S. "prop shops", to have direct access to its
electronic trading system - a move that gives any potential
market maker an affordable, convenient way to trade on the LME.
