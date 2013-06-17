(Adds details on warehouses, comment by LME)
LONDON, June 17 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has approved the Taiwan port of Kaohsiung as a new delivery
location, the exchange said on Monday, its ninth delivery
location in Asia.
This means warehouses at the port that are approved by the
LME will be able to take delivery of aluminium, aluminium alloy,
copper, lead, nickel, tin and zinc.
The LME approves and licenses a global network of warehouses
that are in areas of net consumption or along major trade
routes, so that metal can be delivered against futures positions
and consumers can access a local stockpile of metal as a last
resort.
"With Asia being the fastest growing industrial region in
the world, and a significant net consumer of LME metals, the
listing of Kaohsiung is an important step in ensuring these
demands continue to be met," Rob Hall, head of physical
operations at the LME, said.
The LME began looking in earnest at Taiwan's southern port
of Kaohsiung as a listed delivery point in 2010, but the port's
initial application failed because it did not meet the LME's
customs criteria. Taiwan filed an amended application in April.
The LME's approval of Taiwan is unusual because China is
widely expected to allow the LME to list locations on the
mainland in the next few years after Hong Kong Exchange's and
Clearing purchase of the LME last year.
But Taiwan is nevertheless close to Guandong province, one
of the major copper and aluminium fabricating bases in top
metals consumer China.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Keiron Henderson)