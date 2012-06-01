(Updating to add more detail)
By Susan Thomas
June 1 The London Metal Exchange has asked its
two remaining suitors to resubmit their takeover proposals for
the 135-year old exchange on June 7, a spokesman for the
exchange said on Friday.
The move raises the possibility that InterContinental
Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
will boost their bids, which sources have told Reuters are
around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.86 billion).
The two exchanges left vying for the London bourse,
considered the jewel in the crown of the global metals market,
presented their bids to the LME board on Thursday.
"We then anticipate a further period of consideration by the
board," LME's head of business development Chris Evans said by
email.
