WELLINGTON Oct 23 L&M Energy Limited (ASX/NZX: LME) has received from New Dawn Energy Limited a formal notice of intention to make a full takeover offer for all the ordinary shares and options of L&M Energy Limited and advises shareholders and option holders to TAKE NO ACTION.

New Dawn Energy Limited is proposing to offer all cash consideration of AUD$0.06 per share. The proposed consideration to be offered for each type of option varies depending on the date and terms of issue of that option, as outlined in the appendix.

As detailed in the Takeover Notice, the proposed offer is expressed to be subject to a number of conditions, including acceptances that would result in New Dawn Energy holding or controlling 90% or more of the shares of L&M Energy Limited.

Archibald Geoffrey Loudon and Gregory Ross Hogan are directors of both New Dawn Energy Limited and L&M Energy Limited. As such, Mr Loudon and Mr Hogan will not participate in L&M Energy Limited's consideration of the merits of the offer.

The Board of L&M Energy Limited will form a sub-committee of independent directors to review the takeover offer and to discharge L&M Energy Limited's obligations under the New Zealand Takeovers Code, including preparing a Target Company Statement to formally respond to New Dawn Energy limited's takeover offer and commissioning an Independent Adviser to prepare a report on the merits of the offer.

Shareholders and option holders will be mailed a copy of the Target Company Statement, including the Independent Adviser's Report, within 14 days after the date that New Dawn Energy Limited dispatches its offer document to shareholders and option holders.

The Independent Directors advise shareholders and option holders to TAKE NO ACTION with respect to the Takeover Notice until they have received the Target Company Statement and the Independent Adviser's Report.

L&M Energy Limited has appointed Adelaide Equity Partners as corporate advisor and Kensington Swan and Piper Alderman as legal advisors to assist the Independent Directors assess the offer.

For further information please contact the L&M Energy Shareholder Information Line below:

o Within New Zealand: 0061 1800 303 491

o Within Australia: 1800 303 491

Yours faithfully

B N McGregor

Company Secretary

Appendix

The proposed consideration to be offered for each option depends on the date and terms of issue of that option. Subject to the terms of the offer, New Dawn Energy Limited is proposing to offer the price in cash listed in the fourth column in the table below for each option of the corresponding tranche.

Tranche / Issue Date Exercise Price

Expiry Date Offer Price

(AUD$)

A. Employee Share Options

1 AUD$0.20 30 October 2012 0.0000

2 AUD$0.20 15 April 2013 0.0004

3 AUD$0.125 5 November 2013 0.0059

4 AUD$0.10 27 April 2014 0.0115

5 AUD$0.11 12 November 2014 0.0135

6 AUD$0.14 17 March 2015 0.0126

7 AUD$0.14 28 April 2015 0.0127

8 AUD$0.12 10 November 2015 0.0168

9 AUD$0.12 2 May 2016 0.0178

10 AUD$0.12 7 November 2016 0.0196

11 AUD$0.07 28 February 2017 0.0255

12 AUD$0.12 28 June 2017 0.0202

B. Consideration Options - Vested

26 February 2010 NZD$0.0001 26 February 2015 0.0599

C. Consideration Options - Unvested

26 February 2010 NZD$0.0001 26 February 2015 0.0554

