SINGAPORE, Sept 20 London Metal Exchange tin
fell 4.5 percent on Thursday as a firmer dollar triggered a bout
of chart-based selling in the metal.
LME tin dropped to $20,441 a tonne, its lowest in a
week, before recovering to $20,500 a tonne at 0650 GMT, down
from a close at $21,400 a tonne on Wednesday.
Traders said there was no fundamental news to trigger the
sales, but pointed to its break of the 200-day moving average
around $20,800 a tonne.
