NEW YORK Oct 15 The London Metal Exchange's
plan to hike trading fees next year will likely force brokers
and banks to ditch some commission-free terms and review their
business models, a top executive at futures broker Triland
Metals Ltd warned on Wednesday.
Transacting in the LME's open outcry pit and on its
electronic platform could double next year, said Martin Pratt,
chief operating officer of the ring-dealing member Triland.
That is much higher than the average rise of 34 percent
outlined by the exchange last month when it announced the
much-anticipated fee increase. The exchange's proposal did not
include many specific details of individual price changes.
Such a fee hike would have a "significant" impact on the
exchange's 41 Category 1 and 2 members, Pratt said in Triland's
quartely base metals research report. The broker is owned by
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.
"This new charge will almost certainly spell the end of the
current commission-free terms for short-dated carries that have
been enjoyed by metal customers for so long," Pratt said.
Many brokers worry that passing on the cost of the higher
fees to customers who use the exchange to hedge or speculate for
profit will be difficult because of stiff competition for
business. Their profit margins are also squeezed by higher costs
of complying with tighter regulation.
Pratt's comments ahead of the metal industry's annual LME
week gathering in London later this month come two weeks after
the LME announced plans to hike fees next year, effectively
ending years of the LME being operated as a member-owned market
that kept a lid on trading costs.
At the time, the LME said the average increase of 34 percent
would include an "all-in" transaction fee in a single currency.
The exchange has also raised clearing fees as it launches
its own clearing house, LME Clear. Pratt said clear fees payable
for registered LME contracts have risen ninefold over the past
16 months.
"Triland, as a long-standing clearing member of the LME, is
prepared for these changes."
"However, the combination of trading fee increases...will
undoubtedly force metal market participants to carefully review
their business models and trading relationships."
The LME's ten ring-dealing members are entitled to trade in
the open-outcry pit, known as the "ring", electronically and
over the phone, while the LME's 31 category 2 members have the
same privileges at Category 1, except they may not trade in the
ring.
