NEW YORK Oct 15 The London Metal Exchange's plan to hike trading fees next year will likely force brokers and banks to ditch some commission-free terms and review their business models, a top executive at futures broker Triland Metals Ltd warned on Wednesday.

Transacting in the LME's open outcry pit and on its electronic platform could double next year, said Martin Pratt, chief operating officer of the ring-dealing member Triland.

That is much higher than the average rise of 34 percent outlined by the exchange last month when it announced the much-anticipated fee increase. The exchange's proposal did not include many specific details of individual price changes.

Such a fee hike would have a "significant" impact on the exchange's 41 Category 1 and 2 members, Pratt said in Triland's quartely base metals research report. The broker is owned by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

"This new charge will almost certainly spell the end of the current commission-free terms for short-dated carries that have been enjoyed by metal customers for so long," Pratt said.

Many brokers worry that passing on the cost of the higher fees to customers who use the exchange to hedge or speculate for profit will be difficult because of stiff competition for business. Their profit margins are also squeezed by higher costs of complying with tighter regulation.

Pratt's comments ahead of the metal industry's annual LME week gathering in London later this month come two weeks after the LME announced plans to hike fees next year, effectively ending years of the LME being operated as a member-owned market that kept a lid on trading costs.

At the time, the LME said the average increase of 34 percent would include an "all-in" transaction fee in a single currency.

The exchange has also raised clearing fees as it launches its own clearing house, LME Clear. Pratt said clear fees payable for registered LME contracts have risen ninefold over the past 16 months.

"Triland, as a long-standing clearing member of the LME, is prepared for these changes."

"However, the combination of trading fee increases...will undoubtedly force metal market participants to carefully review their business models and trading relationships."

The LME's ten ring-dealing members are entitled to trade in the open-outcry pit, known as the "ring", electronically and over the phone, while the LME's 31 category 2 members have the same privileges at Category 1, except they may not trade in the ring. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)