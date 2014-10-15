(Adds clearing fee details in paragraphs 8-10)

NEW YORK Oct 15 The London Metal Exchange's plan to hike trading fees next year will likely force brokers and banks to ditch some commission-free terms and review their business models, a top executive at futures broker Triland Metals Ltd warned on Wednesday.

The cost of transacting in the LME's open outcry pit and on its electronic platform could double next year, said Martin Pratt, chief operating officer of the ring-dealing member Triland.

His calculation based on the new fee structure is much higher than the figure given by the LME when it announced the much-anticipated move last month. At the time, the exchange said the new charges would increase fees by an average of 34 percent.

Such a fee hike would have a "significant" impact on the exchange's 41 Category 1 and 2 members, Pratt said in Triland's quarterly base metals research report. The broker is owned by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

"This new charge will almost certainly spell the end of the current commission-free terms for short-dated carries that have been enjoyed by metal customers for so long," Pratt said.

Many brokers worry that passing on the cost of higher fees to customers who use the exchange to hedge or speculate for profit will be difficult because of stiff competition. Their profit margins are also squeezed by the higher costs of complying with tighter regulation.

Pratt's comments ahead of the metal industry's annual LME gathering in London later this month comes two weeks after the LME announced plans to hike fees next year, effectively ending years of it being operated as a member-owned market that kept a lid on trading costs.

At the time, the LME said the average increase of 34 percent would include an "all-in" transaction fee in a single currency.

The move also comes after a ninefold increase in clearing fees payable for registered LME contracts over the past 16 months, Pratt said.

The LME said clearing fees will remain unchanged following its launch in September of its own clearing house, LME Clear.

"Triland, as a long-standing clearing member of the LME, is prepared for these changes," Pratt said. "However, the combination of trading fee increases...will undoubtedly force metal market participants to carefully review their business models and trading relationships."

The LME's 10 ring-dealing members are entitled to trade in the open-outcry pit, known as the "ring", electronically and over the phone, while the LME's 31 Category 2 members have the same privileges as Category 1, except they may not trade in the ring. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)