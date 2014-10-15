(Adds clearing fee details in paragraphs 8-10)
NEW YORK Oct 15 The London Metal Exchange's
plan to hike trading fees next year will likely force brokers
and banks to ditch some commission-free terms and review their
business models, a top executive at futures broker Triland
Metals Ltd warned on Wednesday.
The cost of transacting in the LME's open outcry pit and on
its electronic platform could double next year, said Martin
Pratt, chief operating officer of the ring-dealing member
Triland.
His calculation based on the new fee structure is much
higher than the figure given by the LME when it announced the
much-anticipated move last month. At the time, the exchange said
the new charges would increase fees by an average of 34 percent.
Such a fee hike would have a "significant" impact on the
exchange's 41 Category 1 and 2 members, Pratt said in Triland's
quarterly base metals research report. The broker is owned by
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.
"This new charge will almost certainly spell the end of the
current commission-free terms for short-dated carries that have
been enjoyed by metal customers for so long," Pratt said.
Many brokers worry that passing on the cost of higher fees
to customers who use the exchange to hedge or speculate for
profit will be difficult because of stiff competition. Their
profit margins are also squeezed by the higher costs of
complying with tighter regulation.
Pratt's comments ahead of the metal industry's annual LME
gathering in London later this month comes two weeks after the
LME announced plans to hike fees next year, effectively ending
years of it being operated as a member-owned market that kept a
lid on trading costs.
At the time, the LME said the average increase of 34 percent
would include an "all-in" transaction fee in a single currency.
The move also comes after a ninefold increase in clearing
fees payable for registered LME contracts over the past 16
months, Pratt said.
The LME said clearing fees will remain unchanged following
its launch in September of its own clearing house, LME Clear.
"Triland, as a long-standing clearing member of the LME, is
prepared for these changes," Pratt said. "However, the
combination of trading fee increases...will undoubtedly force
metal market participants to carefully review their business
models and trading relationships."
The LME's 10 ring-dealing members are entitled to trade in
the open-outcry pit, known as the "ring", electronically and
over the phone, while the LME's 31 Category 2 members have the
same privileges as Category 1, except they may not trade in the
ring.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Alan Crosby)