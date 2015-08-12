Aug 12 A fee increase on London Metal Exchange
(LME) trades that was put in place in January had no impact on
trading volumes, which slipped slightly in the first half of the
year, chief executive Garry Jones said on Wednesday in Hong
Kong.
The trading fee increase had "no impact on LME trading
volumes whatsoever," he said at a briefing following
results of parent company Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx) on Wednesday.
Average daily LME traded volumes slipped by 3 percent in the
first half of 2015 compared with the same period a year earlier,
results showed.
The LME raised trading fees from Jan. 1, 2015, as part of
efforts to commercialize the exchange and wring profits after it
was taken over by HKEx in 2012.
Jones also said there were no firm plans for launching any
iron ore products on the LME as of now.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)