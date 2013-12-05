* LME holding discussions on releasing new data

* Difficulty in pinpointing speculative flows in data

* Real-time data may spur high-frequency trading

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Dec 5 The London Metal Exchange (LME) faces a tough job as it gears up to provide more data about long and short positions, including delivering what many investors crave - information on flows of speculative money that move markets.

The LME, the world's biggest and oldest marketplace for industrial metals, has launched consultations after last month promising to boost transparency at the same time it announced new proposals to cut backlogs at warehouses.

The exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , is in a two-track process to provide detailed reports on positioning in metals futures as well as more data on warehouse inventories.

"We have begun discussions with practitioners on the format of such a report," LME spokeswoman Miriam Heywood said.

But increased blurring of lines between physical and speculative participants and the growth of financial index products in commodities complicates the issue while real-time data may spur black box trading that could distort markets.

"They have a very tough challenge, but if they don't just replicate what someone else has done they could come up with a better solution," said Vicky Sanders, head of analytics sales at broker Marex Spectron in London.

"The LME needs to use technology better, I think that's one of the failings of the CFTC report."

The most high-profile positioning data in base metals is from the Comex copper contract since U.S. regulators - the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - have long required such information to be released.

Speculators are regarded as having the most sway in markets, but it has been increasingly difficult to pinpoint them in data. The CFTC data doubled categories in 2009 from commercial and non-commercial to managed money, swaps, producer/user and other.

Some market participants have urged the LME for years to release more information on how many investors hold long and short positions, but up to now exchange executives have argued that it was too difficult to place investors in categories.

"There are other companies that have dual purposes, so what category do you put them in?" LME Chief Executive Garry Jones told a news conference when announcing the new policy.

Jones said he hoped to start publishing new data in three to six months, although that was just a rough estimate.

Marex Spectron uses an algorithm to zero in on flows of speculative money for its own positioning report, Sanders said.

The computer programme also strips out the weight of passive money that has flowed into commodity indices, which has created a structural long in many markets, she added.

TIMING

The LME currently publishes open interest and warehouse data that is delayed by a day and also releases information about single large positions.

"What I would prefer is what the Shanghai futures market does and publish live open interest so you can see on the day, where you've had new longs and new shorts, rather than publishing two days late," said an analyst who declined to be named. "The CFTC data is almost useless, it's a week old and only tells you what people were doing last week."

But the LME also has to be cautious about releasing data that could deter clients, said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis.

"There is also the very real question of whether the need to report immediately a new hedging programme would be enough to deter potential producers or consumers from implementing just such a hedge via the LME," he told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum. "Too much transparency may deter some players from using the market at all."

Timing is also an issue in publishing more data on warehouses, according to the LME's 76-page report on the consultation regarding new regulations.

The report recommended that the LME start releasing data about the length of queues and breakdowns of the amount of stocks each warehouse operator holds in each location.

"It does, however, appear reasonable to publish data on a delayed basis, to avoid the danger of a 'high-frequency warrant market'," the report said.

Warrants are ownership documents for LME inventories.

It warned that traders could use "algorithms to digest published stock and queue information," and then quickly move to make trading or warrant cancellation decisions. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans)