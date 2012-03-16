* Suitors would need to change elements of LME business
model
* Analyst says ICE may offer to share profits with members
* Boosting screen trading might lead to demise of open
outcry
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, March 16 Bidders for the London
Metal Exchange (LME) may need to slash costs, boosting
electronic trading and shifting to self-clearing to justify a
rich price tag of 1 billion pounds or more.
Some of the changes might not take place immediately as
bidders seek to reassure wary LME members that own the world's
premier exchange for industrial metals, said analysts and
experts who crunched numbers and looked at previous takeovers of
commodity exchanges in developing the scenarios.
Plans by one of the potential suitors, InterContinental
Exchange, might even include offering to share profits
with sceptical member-owners of to get them on board, one of
the analysts said.
A takeover could also mean eventually scrapping open outcry
trading at the LME, one of the last bastions of floor trading,
several of them said.
The LME declined to comment.
Bidders include ICE, CME Group, NYSE Euronext
and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd,
sources and media reports have said.
In late February the LME board considered a first round of
non-binding bids, and last Wednesday both ICE and CME left doors
open for making a bid.
But paying 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) - a price that
has been floated by industry sources since the LME received
initial offers in September - and upwards is unlikely to be
attractive given the present set-up of the LME which has kept
fees low for members and generates modest profits.
That price tag would mean a valuation ratio nearly four
times the level of other exchanges, based on estimated LME
volumes and profits last year, according to analysts.
"The LME is run as a club really, so if it were to be
acquired you would have to ramp up the fees, whoever bought it,"
said Herbie Skeete, managing director at exchange consultants
Mondo Visione.
The 135-year-old LME announced fee increases in December,
but had to modify them amid opposition by members.
Skeete said the need to hike fees would also apply to
possible bidders in Asia, such as the Hong Kong Exchange, which
has said it wants to expand beyond equities into commodities and
financial derivatives.
Sam Hilton, an analyst at brokerage Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
in Hong Kong, said any deal for the Hong Kong Exchange would
hinge on financial details.
"Ultimately, it comes down to pricing. Are they also able to
convince LME shareholders they're a worthy partner that brings
enough to the table? On the face of it, it's not a slam dunk.
But the China story is a very attractive one, and that may be
able to work its magic."
END OF OPEN OUTCRY
To make an LME takeover generate value, bidders would likely
follow a pattern of previous acquisitions of commodity
exchanges, such as ICE's purchase of the New York Board of Trade
(NYBOT) in 2007 for $1 billion, analysts said.
ICE squeezed out more profits after buying NYBOT, which like
the LME, also used pit trading, according to analyst Niamh
Alexander at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.
"Within the two years of acquiring NYBOT, ICE had moved the
majority of that soft commodity complex volume onto screens,
effected fee increases, and brought the products onto its own
central clearing house," he said in a research note.
In March 2008, ICE ended open outcry trading on all its U.S.
futures contracts and shifted to fully electronic futures
transactions.
Some LME members are worried that a bidder would scrap the
current structure, under which LME contracts can be traded for
delivery almost any business day forward for the first three
months.
A buyer might choose to shift the structure to that of a
standard futures market with only one prompt date per month to
allow integration into existing electronic trading systems.
At NYBOT, a combination of higher volumes and hiked fees
doubled transaction revenue from its agricultural complex by
2008 to $146 million, Alexander said.
WOOING BROKER-MEMBERS
The resistance by LME broker-members to fee hikes shows the
obstacles any suitor will face, and analyst Christopher Harris
at Wells Fargo Securities said bidders may have to consider
innovative structures.
In 2009, ICE acquired The Clearing Corporation, a platform
for credit default swaps (CDS), owned by dealers, after it
agreed to share profits.
"It could... result in the deal being structured similarly
to The Clearing Corporation transaction in which some profits
are shared with dealers," Harris said in a note, which noted
that Wells Fargo has provided investment banking services to
ICE.
He estimated an exchange such as ICE or NYSE Euronext, which
already has infrastructure in the UK, could cut costs at the LME
by 50-75 percent while Alexander pegged the potential to cut
expenses at around 25 percent.
Analyst Alex Kramm at UBS in New York has estimated
potential synergies, including cost cutting could amount to $70
million a year, more than doubling LME net profit to $68
million, based on estimated 2012 earnings.
That $70 million of synergies includes $26 million from the
LME clearing its own trades, a major change from the current
set-up under which business is cleared by LCH.Clearnet.
The clearing synergies would be especially attractive to
ICE, which already owns an established clearing house in Europe
and CME, which recently launched one in the region.
The Hong Kong Exchange runs its own clearing house and sees
clearing over the counter derivatives as a growth area.
A deal would be most accretive to ICE because it would have
the most excess cash available in June when a deal is expected
to be concluded, Harris said.
ICE could finance a $1.6 million deal half with cash and
half with debt, while the CME could find cash for a quarter of
the value and use 75 percent debt and NYSE Euronext would likely
use debt for 100 percent of the transaction, he added.
(Additional reporting by Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong, editing by
William Hardy)